Yogi govt to introduce new law against paper leaks, punishment could range from 'life term jail to Rs 1 cr fine'

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is introducing the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations Ordinance 2024 in response to recent paper leaks in the Constable Recruitment Exam and RO-ARO exam. The state cabinet has approved this proposal, which includes strict penalties for exam malpractice. Those found guilty could face life imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 1 crore.

In February, the question papers for UP Police’s major recruitment exam for 60,244 constable posts were leaked. Following this, the UPPSC preliminary recruitment examination for review officers and assistant review officers (ROs/AROs) was cancelled in March due to similar reports of paper leaks.

The ordinance includes public service recruitment exams, promotion exams, and entrance tests for degrees, diplomas, and certificates.

Offences such as distributing fake question papers and creating counterfeit employment websites will be punishable under the new ordinance. Violators could face imprisonment ranging from two years to life and fines of up to Rs 1 crore, according to the government's statement.

The new ordinance also addresses exam disruptions, allowing for the recovery of financial losses from solver gangs and permanently blacklisting involved companies and service providers. It permits property attachment for criminal activities. All offenses under this law are designated as cognizable, non-bailable, and triable by the sessions court. Additionally, it includes strict provisions regarding bail.

In light of the UP assembly not being in session, the government has decided to promptly address these issues through an ordinance, as stated.

This decision comes amidst scrutiny of various national-level competitive exams throughout India, causing uncertainty for numerous students. In less than a month of leading the NDA 3.0 government, Narendra Modi's administration has faced criticism from opposition parties.