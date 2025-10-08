 ‘You are a transformative president’: Canadian PM Carney lauds Trump for ‘bringing peace’ between India, Pakistan

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulated US President Donald Trump for bringing to a host of countries during conflict, including India and Pakistan. This comes even as India denied Trump’s role in negotiating a ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad, despite the US President stubbornly claiming numerous times that he intervened to de-escalate matters between the two nations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

During bilateral talks with Trump in the Oval Office, Carney said, “You are a transformative president… the transformation in the economy, unprecedented commitments of NATO partners to defence spending, peace from India, Pakistan through to Azerbaijan, Armenia, disabling Iran as the force of terror.”

Trump has reportedly made the claim nearly 50 times since he first said on May 10 that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington.

Just a day ago he claimed that his tariff threats not only increased US revenue but also prevented wars. He said his trade tactics stopped a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. In a video posted by the White House on YouTube, Trump said, "If I didn't have the power of tariffs, you would have at least four of the seven wars raging."

Advertisement

Trump added that the US made hundreds of billions of dollars and acted as a peacekeeper because of tariffs. He described the May India-Pakistan standoff as close to nuclear war and claimed his threat to impose extreme tariffs forced both countries to stand down.

India has firmly denied Trump's version of events. New Delhi stated that the ceasefire was negotiated directly between Indian and Pakistani military commanders through the Directors General of Military Operations, without any foreign mediation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said in the Parliament that no international leader influenced the decision to halt operations during Operation Sindoor.