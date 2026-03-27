You can now buy liquor at petrol pumps, malls in Chandigarh under new policy; Here's how

Liquor sales in Chandigarh are set to move beyond traditional outlets, with the administration approving a new excise policy that opens the door for sales at petrol pumps, shopping malls and local markets.

The Excise Policy for 2026–27, cleared by the Chandigarh Administration, introduces a series of changes aimed at widening access, tightening compliance and improving revenue collection.

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Under the revised framework, large departmental stores will also be allowed to sell foreign liquor, wine and beer after securing the required licences, marking a shift toward organised retail participation in liquor sales.

Liquor sales expand beyond vends

The policy permits liquor sales at petrol pumps, malls, and markets, significantly increasing access points across the city. The move is expected to reduce dependence on standalone liquor vends and bring sales into more regulated retail environments.

A total of 97 retail liquor vends have been approved, with the reserve price fixed at ₹454.35 crore. The security amount has been raised to 17% of the bid value, while the payment system has been revised to require monthly licence fee payments by the 15th, replacing the earlier instalment structure.

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Digital payments are now compulsory

In a push toward transparency, all liquor shops will be required to offer digital payment options, including cards and Point of Sale (POS) machines. The measure is aimed at streamlining transactions and reducing cash-based dealings.

Alcometers are mandatory at bars and hotels

Bars, hotels and restaurants will now have to install alcometers, enabling customers to check their alcohol levels. The requirement is intended to promote responsible consumption.

Pricing and supply changes

The policy allows for up to a 2% increase in the ex-distillery price of Indian liquor, beer and wine, while keeping prices unchanged for imported liquor.

There is no change in the retail quota from the previous year, and the L-10B licence has been reintroduced to support organised retail sales. Bars will be required to source liquor from the nearest retail vendors.

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Compliance and monitoring tightened

Authorities have introduced stricter monitoring norms, including mandatory CCTV cameras at additional storage facilities with live access for regulators. Penalties for illegal liquor advertising have also been tightened.

Transport and logistics rules have been strengthened, with GPS tracking now mandatory for liquor transport vehicles. Bottling plants will operate six days a week under the new policy.

Ease of doing business measures

The policy allows bonded warehouses to be set up anywhere in India and removes prior experience requirements for applicants. Mandatory online registration and monthly reporting have also been introduced.

Additional provisions include a clearer definition of “family” to avoid disputes, continuation of the cow cess at existing rates, and a requirement for retail vendors operating in government premises to pay rent directly. The minimum retail price of beer will also be revised.