'You didn't even spare Mata Sita... Ayodhya has a history of betraying their true king': Ramayana actor Sunil Lahiri takes a dig after BJP loses in Faizabad

After the result declaration of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results, actor Sunil Lahiri, famed for his portrayal of Lakshman in the epic TV series 'Ramayan', has voiced his disappointment.

Criticising the performance of the BJP in the elections, Lahiri raised concerns about the NDA government's ability to complete its full term without facing challenges.

Speaking via a video message shared on Instagram, Lahiri expressed his dismay, saying, "I am very disappointed by the election results. The voter turnout was exceptionally low, leading to an unexpected outcome. It is crucial to contemplate whether this government, given BJP's failure to secure a majority, can effectively govern for the next five years."

He also directed criticism towards the voters of Ayodhya in the Faizabad constituency, where Samajwadi Party's Akshaya Yadav emerged victorious over BJP candidate Vishwadeep Singh, in a series of stories he shared on Instagram.

Accusing Ayodhya's residents of historical betrayal, Lahiri remarked, "Ayodhya's residents have a history of betraying their true king. Their scepticism towards Sita's purity even after her exile reflects their tendency to reject even divine truths."

In a veiled admonishment, he added, "You didn't even spare Mata Sita, so how can we expect you not to betray those who sought to build a grand temple for Lord Ram. History will not look kindly upon such actions."

Lahiri concluded on a positive note by expressing his contentment about two of his favourites emerging victorious in the election.

The BJP witnessed a significant setback, securing only 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh as opposed to 63 in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with a vote share of 41.37 percent. Notable losses for the BJP included crucial constituencies like Faizabad, Amethi, and Raebareli.

In contrast, the Samajwadi Party saw a remarkable surge in performance, securing 37 seats and a vote share of 33.59 percent in the state.