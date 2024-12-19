‘You feel proud about...’: Kapil Dev lauds Gautam Adani, says ‘people raise finger when they can’t get there’

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who led the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team, heaped praise on the Adani group chairman Gautam Adani and said that he is inspired by ‘Gautam bhai’s’ working style.

Recalling his meeting with the Adani group chairman the Kapil Dev said, “I met Gautam bhai almost 35 years back. I think he’s grown much bigger than anybody I met in my lifetime. He has done wonderfully well, and you feel proud about people who gone through a hard time work very hard and make an empire as big.”

Reacting on the changes against the Adani chairman he dismissed it as “yeah, people raise finger that’s okay. Anybody can raise finger if you can’t reach there. You can only point finger on them.”

The captain of the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team said “we should be proud about our top business people”.

He also highlighted the hard work and dedication of people like Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata, who have built successful businesses and contributed to India's growth.

Kapil Dev expressed pride in their accomplishments, saying that even though people sometimes criticise successful individuals, we should appreciate the hard work that leads to such success.

Kapil said, “Don’t remember your zeros, when you have not done well. Gautam bhai also, you can see on the newspaper, up and down, international people trying to pull. You carry on working and at the end of the day people will realise how good he is.”

Apart from praising Gautam Adani, Kapil Dev also shared his views on Team India’s performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The former Indian all-rounder stated that the Indian team played well in Perth and extremely bad in Adelaide, he added that the Rohit Sharma led side has had a bit of hiccups in the ongoing series and with two matches remaining, the Indian team needs to think positively.

Kapil Dev was speaking at a private event hosted by the Adani Group in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on December 19.