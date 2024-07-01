'You must not bow...': Rahul Gandhi reacts on LS speaker Om Birla's gesture to PM Modi

In a session at the Lok Sabha today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a debate questioning Speaker Om Birla's bowing down gesture towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his re-election. Gandhi, addressing the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, highlighted the moments following Birla's confirmation as Speaker for the second term.

"I shook hands with the Prime Minister and with you, and then we walked you to the Chair," Gandhi remarked, emphasising the Speaker's pivotal role in defining Indian democracy. "There are two people sitting in that Chair. There is the Speaker of Lok Sabha and there is Mr. Om Birla."

Gandhi's observations drew attention to what he perceived as a contrast in Birla's demeanour when greeting him versus the Prime Minister. "When I shook your hand, you stood straight. When Modiji shook your hand, you bowed down," he noted, prompting applause from Opposition members and objections from the treasury benches.

In response, Speaker Birla defended his actions based on personal values of respecting elders and treating equals as equals. "Prime Minister is the leader of the House and my values tell me to bow and show respect to those elder to me in public life and personal life," Birla explained.

Acknowledging Birla's response, Gandhi reiterated his respect for the Speaker but emphasised, "No one is bigger than you in this House. We all must bow down before you. You must not bow down before anyone."

The exchange between Gandhi and Birla underscored the charged atmosphere in the Lok Sabha, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP members accusing the Opposition leader of disrespecting Hindu sentiments at one point. Union Home Minister Amit Shah swiftly responded, condemning Gandhi's remarks as disrespectful to the institution.

The parliamentary session today witnessed dramatic exchanges, highlighting the complexities of leadership dynamics and decorum within India's highest legislative body.