FM Sitharaman blasts Rahul Gandhi for comments on Hindus: 'It shows INC's hatred towards Hindus'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday blasted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his comments on "Hindus" while attacking the Centre. During his address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi today gestured towards the treasury benches and said: "Those who call themselves (spread) violence, hatred, and lies," he said.

The finance minister said that Gandhi's comments showed Congress' "hatred and contempt towards Hindus". "Sheer audacity of LoP @RahulGandhi to call everyone who calls himself Hindu as “hinsak”/violent shows @INCIndia's hatred and contempt towards Hindus. Also consistent with Hindu hate of his INDI Alliance partners. Hypocrisy in claiming "Mohabbat ki Dukaan" exposed," she said in a tweet.

Gandhi's remarks evoked sharp reactions from Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding to the LoP, Amit Shah said Rahul Gandhi has categorically said those who call themselves Hindu talk of violence and do violence. "He doesn't know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu. Connecting violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologise."

Prime Minister Modi also objected to Gandhi's remarks on Hindus, and said: "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter."

After PM Modi's objection, Rahul Gandhi said, "Modi, BJP, and RSS are not the entire Hindu community."



