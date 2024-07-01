'You're not a Hindu': Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi in Parliament, Amit Shah hits back

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition, on Monday brought photos of the Hindu God Shiva, Sikh Guru Nanak Dev, and other religious scriptures to Lok Sabha. He criticized the ruling BJP government, accusing it of a "systematic and full-scale assault" on all religions.

Gandhi claimed that the Prime Minister of India ordered the attacks on opposition leaders.

Criticizing PM Modi without directly naming him, Rahul Gandhi said, "Those who claim to be Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, and untruth... You are not a Hindu."

During the session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Gandhi claimed there had been a "systematic and full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution, and those who resisted this attack."

"Some of the leaders are still in jail," the opposition leader said. "Anyone who resisted the idea of concentration of power & wealth, aggression on poor & Dalits and minorities was crushed," he said, adding "I was attacked by the order of Govt of India, by the order of the Prime Minister of India...The most enjoyable part of it was the 55 hours of interrogation by ED...".

Rahul Gandhi cited Islam and Sikhism, stating that all religions emphasize courage and fearlessness. He expressed pride in being in the opposition, saying that for them, truth is more important than power.

Though Speaker Om Birla forbade him from showing a picture of Lord Shiva, Gandhi argued that true Hindus do not spread fear and hatred, but the BJP does so constantly.

"All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear".

Meanwhile, PM Modi hit back at Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Lok Sabha, saying, "Calling entire Hindu community violent is very serious matter."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statements on Hindus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said, "The Leader of Opposition has categorically said that those who call themselves Hindu talk of violence and do violence. He doesn’t know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu. Connecting violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologise."