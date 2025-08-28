'You once apologised in court, why target Gandhis now': Kapil Sibal hits out at Kejriwal

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday hit back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for targeting the Gandhi family over the National Herald case, reminding him of his earlier courtroom apologies.

“Kejriwal ji: When you made allegations against several politicians and others and was dragged to court, you apologised! Today you made baseless allegations against the Gandhi family (National Herald case). Stop the bickering. Let’s together fight the larger battle!” Sibal posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal, in a press conference, called the National Herald matter an “open-and-shut case,” alleging that while AAP leaders were jailed in “absolutely fake cases,” no member of the Gandhi family had ever been imprisoned.

His remarks came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched 13 locations, including the residence of former Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, in connection with alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects cleared during Kejriwal’s tenure.

The ED has claimed that the projects were riddled with delays, inflated costs and suspected embezzlement, with none completed on time. Bhardwaj, a three-time MLA from Greater Kailash, had earlier served as Delhi’s Health, Urban Development and Water Minister.

Doubling down on his attack, Kejriwal also alleged that Congress had “compromised the most,” pointing out that five AAP leaders were jailed in Goa while no Congress leaders faced a similar fate. He further cited the closure of high-profile cases like 2G and the coal scam as evidence of a “BJP-Congress alliance.”

The National Herald case, involving Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others, concerns alleged conspiracy and money laundering in the transfer of properties worth about ₹2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper. A Delhi court earlier this month deferred the inspection of documents in the matter.