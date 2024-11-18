'Your caste census is a cruel joke': BRS Working President fires back at Revanth Reddy

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday hit back at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his stance on reservations, accusing him of being "clueless" about the subject. KTR also labeled the ongoing caste census in Telangana as a "cruel joke" on the state's people, particularly targeting the backward classes.

"Revanth Reddy is clueless when it comes to it (reservation) because the whole caste census that is happening in Telangana right now is a cruel joke on the people of Telangana and especially the backward classes," KTR said in an interview with ANI. "Primarily because the Chief Minister is clueless and his team is clueless. For them to actually be able to implement anything above 50%, needs a constitutional amendment," he added.

KTR also challenged the effectiveness of Congress' governance in Telangana, saying, "You can come to Telangana and check with any citizen whether or not the Congress party has succeeded in delivering on their promises. If you ask me, they have been a disaster, they have been a miserable administration which has failed to deliver even half a guarantee in the state."

The remarks came in response to Revanth Reddy's comments on Sunday in Solapur, where he was asked if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, if elected, would offer reservations to Muslims in Maharashtra. Reddy responded, saying, "4% reservation has already been implemented in Telangana, we did 5% but since it led to a breach of the 50% barrier, the Supreme Court ordered to decrease that. In Telangana, we had a teacher recruitment of 11,000 of which 720 Muslims were recruited under the reservation. Those who are poor and those who are in need, it's Congress' responsibility to do justice to them."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister and BJP leader Satya Kumar Yadav accused Revanth Reddy of spreading misinformation about Congress's achievements in Telangana. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Yadav said, "Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is lying about the Congress government fulfilling poll promises. The Reddy government has been enumerating beneficiaries (of schemes) for the last year."

Yadav highlighted that Reddy's promise of a Rs 4,000 pension for senior citizens has yet to materialise. "Even after a year has passed, the enumeration process is still underway," he stated. In comparison, he pointed out, "The Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh had hiked pensions for senior citizens from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 and the divyang pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000."

He further noted that the Congress-led government promised to reduce LPG cylinder costs to Rs 500, but the evaluation of beneficiaries is still incomplete. "In Andhra Pradesh, three free gas cylinders were promised, and the first of these was provided to 1.55 crore people this Diwali," Yadav added.