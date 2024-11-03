'You're literally whitewashing': Ex-CEA Kaushik Basu gets slammed for comments on Bangladeshi Hindus

Former Chief Economic Advisor Kaushik Basu is facing flak from social media users for criticising Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's comments on attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus.

In his Diwali greetings, Trump strongly condemned the barbaric violence against Hindus and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh. He said it would have never happened on his watch. "Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America."

Basu, who served as CEA from 2009 to 2012, called this statement 'absurd'. "Absurd statement by Trump about 'barbaric violence against Hindus...getting attacked & looted by mobs in Bangladesh...It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala & Joe have ignored Hindus across the world & in America.' This sounds detached from reality," the economist said.

Absurd statement by Trump about “barbaric violence against Hindus…getting attacked & looted by mobs in Bangladesh...It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala & Joe have ignored Hindus across the world & in America.”

This sounds detached from reality. — Kaushik Basu (@kaushikcbasu) November 1, 2024

Basu's remarks did not go down well with a section of Hindus here in India, who said he was 'literally whitewashing' the persecution of Bangladeshi Hindus.

"You are literally whitewashing the persecution of BD Hindus. At least stop quoting Swami Vivekananda in the future, someone who worked tirelessly for the upliftment of Hindu society," said Sai, a social media user.

You are literally whitewashing the persecution of BD Hindus.

At least stop quoting Swami Vivekananda in the future, someone who worked tirelessly for the upliftment of Hindu society. — Sai (@Saiarav) November 2, 2024

Another user asked Basu as to what part he found absurd. "That Hindus got attacked in Bangladesh because of their religion? You think it's normal, right? Considering what happenned in 1947 and 1971? Or it's absurd that it got reported? Or that Trump would not allow it?" the user wondered.

Which part is absurd Kaushik da ? That Hindus got attacked in Bangladesh because of their religion ? You think its normal, right ? Considering what happenned in 1947 and 1971 ?



Or its absurd that it got reported ? Or that Trump would not allow it ? — Naropant (@naropant) November 1, 2024

Sankrant Sanu, author and meditator, too, slammed the economist, saying he has spent his entire life burying the truth. "So your denial is understandable. If Harris supporters like you are any indication, you’d welcome a Hindu genocide. That’s pretty much the Leftist line."

I understand you’ve spent your entire life burying the truth.



So your denial is understandable.



If Harris supporters like you are any indication, you’d welcome a Hindu genocide. That’s pretty much the Leftist line. — Sankrant Sanu सानु संक्रान्त ਸੰਕ੍ਰਾਂਤ ਸਾਨੁ (@sankrant) November 2, 2024

Hindus have been facing violent attacks in Bangladesh following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5, 2024. Minority rights groups, including the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, reported that over 200 incidents had occurred across 52 districts within days of the collapse of the Awami League government. Attacks included vandalism, arson of Hindu homes and businesses, and desecration of temples.

I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.



It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2024

On Thursday, Trump said he would protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical Left. "We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi," he said.