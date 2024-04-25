Youth leader of Nitish Kumar’s JDU shot dead in Patna, investigations underway

Janata Dal United’s (JDU) youth leader, Saurabh Kumar, was shot dead on Wednesday night in Bihar’s Patna by unidentified attackers, official sources told India today.

Kumar was returning from a wedding function with his family when four attackers on a bike opened fire at him. He was immediately rushed to a hospital after this. Doctors reported that he was shot in the head and neck and was declared dead.

Related Articles

Superintendent of police in Bihar, Bharat Soni said, “Attackers on motorcycles opened fire at Kumar while returning from a reception. Another person was also injured in the incident, and their condition is stable."

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the incident and gathering evidence. SP Bharat Soni stated that they are investigating all the angle, including politics and commercial links.

Following the incident, outraged JDU supporters gathered at the incident’s location and demanded strict and immediate action in the murder.