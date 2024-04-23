Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: Voting in Noida, Greater Noida on April 26; check candidates and other details

Gautam Buddha Nagar is set to go for polls on April 26, during the second phase in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on that day.

The upcoming election in Gautam Buddha Nagar is shaping up to be a three-way battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Mahesh Sharma will be contesting for the BJP, while the BSP has chosen Rajendra Singh Solanki as their candidate. Representing the SP and the opposition alliance, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), is Mahendra Nagar.

Apart from the main contenders, several candidates from lesser-known parties are also in the fray for the Gautam Buddha Nagar seat. These include Rajeev Mishra from the Jai Hind National Party, Naresh Nautiyal from the Bhartiya Rashtriya Jansatta, Manish Kumar Dwivedi from the Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party, Ran Singh Dudee from the Super Power India Party, Narvadeshwar from the Subhashwadi Bharatiya Samajwadi Party, Kishor Singh from the National Party, Bhim Prakash Jigyasu from the Viron ke Vir Indian Party, and Km Shalu from the Loktantrik Janshakti Party. Additionally, there are independent candidates such as Parag Kaushik, Mahakar Singh, M. Mumtaz Alam, and Shivam Ashutosh in the running.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency was created in 2008 based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India. It was previously part of the Khurja Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency covers Bulandshahar and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts and includes five Vidhan Sabha constituencies: Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Sikandrabad, and Khurja. Since its establishment, Gautam Buddha Nagar has seen three Lok Sabha elections. The BSP won the first election in 2009, while the BJP has secured consecutive victories in 2014 and 2019.

In the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the main contenders in Gautam Buddha Nagar are the BJP-led NDA, the SP-led I.N.D.I.A bloc, and the BSP. The BJP has once again nominated their incumbent MP Mahesh Sharma, who won by significant margins in both 2014 and 2019, solidifying his position as a strong candidate. Sharma faced initial defeat in 2009 but made a remarkable comeback. Competing against Sharma are Mahendra Singh Nagar from the Samajwadi Party and Rajendra Singh Solanki from the BSP.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency had a total of 23,02,960 voters, including 12,68,324 male voters, 10,34,503 female voters, and 133 voters belonging to the third gender. Additionally, there were 3,297 postal votes and 5,482 service voters (5,259 men and 223 women).

In the 2014 elections, the total number of voters in Gautam Buddha Nagar was 19,86,109, with 11,05,732 male voters and 8,80,377 female voters. There were no voters registered under the third gender category. The constituency had 971 postal votes and 2,957 service voters (1,898 men and 1,059 women).