Zomato subsidiaries Hyperpure and Blinkit's auditor resigns; company to appoint Deloitte

Zomato on Sunday announced that the auditor of its subsidiaries Zomato Hyperpure and Blink Commerce has resigned immediately. This move allows the food tech platform to appoint Deloitte Haskins & Sells as its new auditor to streamline the audit process.

Zomato stated in a regulatory filing that Batliboi & Associates, appointed as statutory auditors for its two wholly-owned subsidiaries for a five-year term starting April 1, 2023, has resigned effective May 12, 2024.

”Further to our various discussions and email dated May 8, 2024, from the Global Controller Finance, Zomato Limited, we understand that the holding company’s management wants to align the statutory auditor of the company with the auditors of the holding company responsible for the audit of consol accounts to avoid some duplication and bring some efficiencies in the audit process at group level,” Batliboi & Associates stated.

In a regulatory filing, Zomato explained that the reason for the auditor's resignation is to enable the appointment of its current statutory auditor, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, as the auditor for its subsidiaries Zomato Hyperpure Private Limited (ZHPL) and Blink Commerce Private Limited (BCPL).

This decision aims to streamline the audit process for efficiency. Additionally, Zomato's board is scheduled to meet on Monday to review and approve the results for the fourth quarter and the financial year ending March 2024.