A sneak peek into the upcoming Jewar airport; EXCLUSIVE pictures

Set for completion by 2024, the upcoming ‘contactless’ digital, greenfield Noida International Airport (NIA) will be a mix of Swiss design and Indian aesthetics. The Noida International Airport sources shared insights about the look and feel of the upcoming airport.

Swiss design meets Indian hospitality

“The design of the airport is by Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic, and STUP, which best fits the defined project objectives: merging Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality, creating a modern and seamless passenger experience, setting new benchmarks in sustainability for airport terminal buildings in India, envisioning green spaces inside and around the building, offering a concept for a future airport city, and providing flexible expansion options to serve 30 million passengers per year in the future,” Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport told Business Today.

Indian ghats on full display

“The airport’s design is inspired by India and will include various elements synonymous with the region’s architecture. The terminal forecourt will feature flights of steps like the famous ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar, welcoming and bringing together people. Delivering the look and feel of a haveli, a courtyard will allow fresh air and sunlight into the terminal building. Inspired by the important rivers of the region, a white, translucent, wavy roof will give the effect of a flowing river. The passenger terminal will feature intricate ornamental lattice screens, inspired by Indian architecture. Noida International Airport will showcase a grand entry to the state of Uttar Pradesh,” Schnellmann said.

Roseate Hotels to set up airport hotel at NIA

“We have recently signed a letter of Intent with Roseate Hotels and Resorts to develop an airport hotel at Noida International Airport, the upcoming greenfield airport in Delhi NCR, offering comfort, convenience and a sustainable experience to passengers and visitors. The hotel will be a whole new concept featuring intelligent technology like smartphone access and services especially designed to cater to the evolving demands and expectations of global leisure and business travelers. Roseate Hotels, owned and operated by Bird Group, have been selected for their excellent customer service, sustainability ethos, digital approach, and their commitment to showcasing a new spectrum of hospitality,” Schnellmann informed.

A contactless, digital airport

Noida International Airport is designed to be contactless. “NIA will set a new benchmark as a digital airport, with the implementation of progressive technology to produce a seamless and contactless flow through the airport. The digital setting at NIA will embrace a paperless and hassle-free biometric journey across all checkpoints and processors in line with the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation’s DigiYatra Policy. NIA has selected ICAD Holding Ltd. as the Master System Integrator (MSI). NIA will provide a modern and seamless passenger experience as well as a broad range of commercial offerings for families with children, elderly travelers as well as the traveling business community,” Schnellmann said.

NIA Timeline

The concession period commenced on October 1, 2022, for the next 40 years. NIA will be a digital greenfield airport, enabling seamless flows through the airport, a pleasant travel experience as well as tailored-made and efficient infrastructure for its logistics partners. The first phase of the airport with one runway and one terminal is expected to be completed by 2024. The airport will enhance connectivity to and from Delhi NCR, Noida, and Western UP. The airport is being developed in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India.

