Adani Airports rejigs top management, RK Jain to be CEO of group's airports business

Adani Group on Sunday announced changes in the top management personnel of its airport development and management arm Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), with RK Jain appointed as the CEO of the group's airports business.

The changes come days after AAHL took over the management control of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from the GVK Group.

While Jain, who was the CEO of MIAL, will take over as the CEO of group's airports business, Behnad Zandi, who was earlier CEO for airports, will be the CEO of non-aero at AAHL, the company said.

Besides, Captain BVJK Sharma, who was director at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, will be the CEO for Navi Mumbai Internationl Airport. Prakash Tulsani, AAHL's president operations, will take over as the CEO of MIAL.

AAHL said it will also move its head office to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

On July 13, Adani Group had announced taking over management control of MIAL, India's second busiest airport by both passenger and cargo traffic. AAHL is also expected to begin the construction of Navi Mumbai International Airport next month and complete the financial closure in the next 90 days. The new international airport will be commissioned in 2024.

With eight airports in its management and development portfolio, AAHL is now India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25 per cent airport footfalls.