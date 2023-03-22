Adani to bid for more airports in the country, says Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal

Adani Airports, part of the Adani Group, will bid for more airports in the country as it aims to become the leading airport operator. This development was revealed by Adani Airports Chief Executive Arun Bansal on Wednesday.

Adani Airports won bids to operate six airports in the last round of airport privatisation.

In the next few years, India is expected to privatise about a dozen more airports, and Bansal said that the group would participate in the bidding.

Bansal said that they are bullish on the Indian market and wants to “do more airports”.

He also said that under the first phase, Navi Mumbai airport wll start operations by December 2024. The passenger handling capacity will be 20 million in the first phase of Navi Mumbai airport.

Bansal said that Adani Airports is working on setting up an aviation institute, while speaking at an Centre for Aviation summit.

Arun Bansal said that the cost of operating airports has to come down by 30-50 per cent in the coming years, while highlighting the growth potential of the Indian aviation market. He noted that Indian aviation has been taken for granted for the last 20-30 years.

Adani Airports is investing in physical and digital segments, and is committed to building the capacity, he added.

