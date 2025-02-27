Affordable food starting at just Rs 20! India's reasonable Udaan Yatri Cafe now at Chennai Airport

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, held a press conference today, inaugurating the Udaan Yatri Café at Chennai Airport. The café aims to provide affordable food options to travelers, with prices starting as low as ₹20.

During the event, the minister also provided updates on key aviation developments in Chennai. He stated that Phase II of Terminal 2 at Chennai Airport is nearing completion and will be operational soon, further enhancing passenger capacity and infrastructure.

Parandhur Airport Project and Opposition Concerns

On the much-debated Parandhur airport project, Minister Naidu clarified that site clearance has already been granted, and an in-principal approval is expected in Delhi soon. Addressing concerns from locals opposing the construction, he emphasized that land selection and clearance fall under the state government's jurisdiction, while the central government is responsible only for conducting feasibility studies.

Runway 2 Limitations and Integration Plans

Speaking on issues related to Runway 2 at Chennai Airport, he acknowledged that wide-body aircraft cannot currently land on this runway. To address this, the ministry is working on a plan to integrate the two runways, ensuring that large aircraft can be accommodated on the main runway without disruptions.

With significant developments in the pipeline, including improved airport infrastructure and cost-friendly amenities, Chennai Airport is poised for a major transformation in the coming months.