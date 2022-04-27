Air India, AirAsia, Vistara, AI Express to move into Gurugram complex

Following the acquisition of Air India in January this year, Tata Group is looking to synergise all its aviation assets, including AirAsia India, Vistara, Air India Express and Air India SATS, the ground handling supplier.

In an internal email, seen by India Today TV, marked to the CEOs of Vistara, AirAsia, Air India Express, Air India SATS, and the department heads of Air India, the company said that it is working to move all the entities together in a Gurugram complex in a phased manner.

The new office space on NH8 has already been identified, according to the email. “A new office space on NH8 has already been identified where we have an option to lease up to 700,000 sq ft immediately. We now need to finalise our exact space requirement and start planning the transition to this new space immediately. We are targeting to move in the next 2-3 months,” the letter to the company heads stated. This move is aimed at optimising resources, increasing teamwork and higher synergies at work.

Dr Harpreet A De Singh, Executive Director, Air India has been given the responsibility of coming up with a strategy. She will be assisted by consultants from Ernst & Young and a team of professionals from Tata Realty.

The letter stated that a lot of information from the teams would be required in the coming days, and asked the CEOs to ensure that the information is handed in a timely manner.

It also stated that there could be various challenges, including existing leases in their plan to move under one roof.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), where Tatas own 51 per cent and SIA holds 49 per cent stake. Tata Sons is a majority stakeholder with 83.67 per cent stake in AirAsia India while Air Asia Investment Limited (Malaysia) holds 16.33 per cent stake.

Air India, Air India Express, Air India SATS are part of the bouquet that Tata Sons bought from the government earlier this year. The government has 50 per cent stake in AI SATS, a joint venture with Singapore Airport Terminal Services.

(With inputs from Poulomi Saha)

