Air India commits $400 mn to seating, in-flight entertainment, other in-flight updates; Check details here

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Tuesday said that the Tata Group-owned airline has committed around $400 million towards refitting the wide-body aircraft with the latest upgrades. The process to refit the aircraft with latest upgrades will commence in around July or August next year, he said. Air India’s interiors will be updated to match the world-class standards for in-flight customer experience, Wilson mentioned.

He said that the seats, carpets, cushions and all of the aircraft have been completely replaced. In-flight entertainment system, lavatories, and gullies have also been updated. He added that website reservation system and some other capabilities have already been upgraded. Air India’s call centre services are in the process of transitioning to a new provider to improve standards, Wilson noted.

“I can run off a list of things but let me start with a few. So at the smaller end of the scale, all of the seats, the curtains, the cushions, the carpets and all of the aircraft have been completely replaced. We’re now in the second and in some cases, the third phase of going through this. So it’s a regular upgradation. We’ve had a number of aircraft return to service with a complete you know not an interior refit with new product but at least you know new panels on the walls, new seat armrests all of those things have become a bit worn and tatty over the years,” Wilson told Business Today TV’s Siddharth Zarabi in an exclusive interview.

Besides this, wall panels, seat armrests and “all of those things that have become a bit worn and tatty over the years” have been changed. Wilson also said that new caterers have been onboarded and the best lounges available in any location are being chosen to improve customer experience. He further noted that Air India has recruited over thousand staff members at airports to provide more direct supervision and better services.

Vihaan.AI to transform ‘Maharaja of the Skies’

These changes have been announced as Air India’s ambitious transformation plan—Vihaan.AI—is still under force. In September last year, Air India unveiled the Vihaan.AI transformation plan aimed at establishing the Tata Group-owned carrier as world-class airline. Under this transformation plan, Air India has outlined a detailed roadmap centered on the expansion of its network and fleet, developing a revamped customer proposition, improving reliability and on-time performance and leading in the realms of technology, sustainability and innovation while investing in industry-best talent.

Under Vihaan.AI, Air India aims to expand its market share to at least 30 per cent over the next four years and also eyes increasing international routes. In August this year, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran promised to have the best technology in place at Air India over the next 12 months. “We will have the best of machine learning and the best of artificial intelligence deployed in Air India than in any other airline!” Chandrasekharan said while addressing audience comprising former and existing Air India employees, vendors and other stakeholders.

