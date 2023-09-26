How every rupee spent on the aviation sector will benefit economy? IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers explains

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, sees huge potential in India’s aviation sector. While sharing his views at the AIMA’s 50th National Management Convention, he said that there is a direct connection between a country’s development and the growth of its aviation industry. He also added that 8-9 per cent of Indians hold passports, and each and every one has an ambition to travel abroad.

Comparing India to China, Elbers pointed out that India, with a population of 1.4 billion, has only 750 aircraft, while China, with a similar population, boasts 3,500 aircraft. Elbers highlighted the economic impact of the aviation industry, stating that every rupee invested in aviation returns Rs 3.1 to the broader economy. This underlines the significance of aviation and explains why the Indian government is keen on promoting its growth through policies and infrastructure development.

Furthermore, he emphasised the potential for job creation in the aviation sector, noting that one aircraft generates 100 direct jobs and 600 related jobs. With 65 per cent of the world’s population within a 5–6-hourflight from India, the country has the opportunity to become a global aviation hub.

While sharing his view on IndiGo, Elbers said that the airline is the seventh-largest airline globally in terms of daily departures and number one in terms of on-time performance. He further added that IndiGo welcomed 86 million customers on board their flights last year, with expectations to reach 100 million this year. Additionally, he revealed that IndiGo has placed an unprecedented order for 500 aircraft, a move that will enable the airline to double in size by the end of the decade.

He also said that the top 20 cities in the world in terms of the population have dual airport systems. “We soon have a new airport in Delhi, Mumbai and we have a second airport in Goa. There is a huge potential. With the potential for substantial economic growth, job creation, and the opportunity to connect with the world, India's aviation future looks promising and IndiGo is poised to play a significant role in realising this potential,” Elbers said.