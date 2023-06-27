Air India condemns shocking Mumbai-Delhi flight incident; says 'zero tolerance policy followed against unruly, unacceptable behaviour'

Tata Group-owned Air India said that the airline follows a zero-tolerance policy towards such "unruly and unacceptable behaviour". Air India's comment came hours after the incident of a man allegedly urinating and defecating on the floors of a Mumbai-Delhi (AI 866) flight came to light.

The airline spokesperson said: "A police complaint (FIR) was registered subsequently, as was the matter reported to the regulator. Air India follows a zero-tolerance policy for such unruly and unacceptable behaviour. We are extending all cooperation to the ongoing investigations.”

In a shocking mid-air incident, a passenger on the AI866 flight was arrested for allegedly defecating and urinating on the floor of the plane on Monday. This incident took place on June 24. The male passenger, seated at 17F, defecated, urinated, and spat in row 9 of the aircraft, PTI reported citing the FIR filed against the man.

The FIR added that the pilot-in-command was informed of the situation. It added a message seeking security on arrival to escort the passenger was sent to the company immediately. This incident left several passengers traumatised. A case has been registered against the passenger under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code, as per the FIR.

The crew immediately secluded the passenger and also issued a warning after this and handed the passenger over to security personnel upon landing at the Delhi airport, as per an Air India spokesperson.

The Air India spokesperson said: “A passenger on our flight AI866 operating Mumbai-Delhi on June 24 behaved in a repulsive manner, causing discomfort to the co-passengers. In doing their best to manage the situation in the circumstances, the crew immediately secluded the passenger for the rest of the flight and issued a warning. The passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing in Delhi".

This, however, is not the only incident wherein a passenger urinated on an Air India flight mid-air. In November last year, an inebriated passenger allegedly urinated on a female passenger onboard a New York-Delhi flight. 10 days later, another drunk male passenger was reported on a Paris-New Delhi Air India flight for allegedly urinating on the blanket of a female passenger onboard the flight.

