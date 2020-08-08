Air India crash: MoS Muraleedharan reaches Kozhikode, Hardeep Singh Puri to arrive today

Junior External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan, on Saturday, reached Kozhikode where an Air India Express flight crash-landed on Friday night. Muraleedharan will take stock of the situation and is likely to meet the injured and their family members.

Deeply anguished to hear about the mishap in Calicut airport involving the flight from Dubai to Calicut. Was informed that the plane overshot the runway and seemingly nosedived.@narendramodi @AmitShah @HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI @JPNadda @DDNewslive @PIBTvpm V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) August 7, 2020

The Union Minister tweeted, "Deeply anguished to hear about the mishap in Calicut airport involving the flight from Dubai to Calicut. Was informed that the plane overshot the runway and seemingly nosedived."

In a reply to his own tweet, the junior External Affairs Minister stated that Kozhikode airport is a 'tabletop' airport. A tabletop runway is a runway on top of a plateau or hill with one or both ends adjacent to a steep elevation that meets at a gorge. Such an airfield poses challenging conditions for landing.

The junior Cabinet Minister stated in another tweet that Air India and AAI officials briefed him about how the accident took place. In his tweet, the Union Minister further said that the investigation to ascertain several aspects of the tragedy is still on.