Air India Express brings 280 pilots, 250 crew onboard

Air India Express, the low-cost international carrier, has hired over 280 pilots and 250 cabin crew during a recent recruitment drive conducted across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

As per the airline, about 300 pilots participated in the selection process conducted during the drive, news agency PTI reported.

Air India Express is owned by Tata Group, which acquired the airline along with the full-service carrier Air India in late January last year. Apart from Air India and Air India Express, the Group also owns domestic budget carrier AirAsia India as well as a 51 per cent stake in its joint venture airline with Singapore Airlines, Vistara.

While Vistara is in the process of merging with Air India, AirAsia India is being integrated with Air India Express.

Air India Express said it has been actively focusing on strengthening its workforce since October last year, targeting vacancies for pilots and cabin crew members.

As part of this, the airline has been conducting interviews across Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai among other cities and towns over the last few months.

The hiring move by Air India Express comes as a relief for the aviation sector which is going through a tough period. Recently, Go First was granted bankruptcy protection after it plunged into a financial crisis, sparked by what it called "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus A320neos.

In granting bankruptcy protection, the National Company Law Tribunal in New Delhi ordered a moratorium on Go First's assets and leases and appointed Abhilash Lal of Alvarez & Marsal as the interim resolution professional to take over management with immediate effect.

(With agency inputs)

