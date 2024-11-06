Air India prepares for Vistara merger with enhanced services for passengers

Air India-Vistara merger: With the merger day fast approaching, Air India is mulling various strategies to ensure a seamless transition as Vistara, its domestic counterpart, officially merges into Air India on November 12, 2024.

In the first month following the merger, over 115,000 passengers holding Vistara tickets will fly under the Air India banner, though the familiar Vistara experience will remain intact. Vistara aircraft will operate under special Air India codes starting with ‘2’ such as AI 2955 for the current UK 955 flight, making it easy for customers to identify flights when booking on the Air India website.

Related Articles

Passengers can expect the Vistara product and service experience, including familiar crew and in-flight features, even as flights transition to Air India branding. To manage the transition, Air India has deployed additional support at key airports, setting up help desk kiosks and providing customer support staff wearing branded ‘How may I assist you?’ T-shirts. At international airports, signage and information will direct passengers to the right check-in desks, while the Vistara contact centre will redirect calls to Air India’s representatives for continuity.

Moreover, Vistara’s loyalty members, totalling over 4.5 million, are gradually being migrated to Air India’s program, along with approximately 270,000 Vistara ticket holders already informed of the transition.

To meet increasing demand and elevate its service, Air India is also expanding and upgrading its fleet, with new A350 wide-body jets serving routes from Delhi to London and New York, and plans to refurbish its narrow-body A320neo aircraft by mid-2025. The revamped interiors will offer a premium experience, with enhanced seating, modern amenities, and updated aesthetics aimed at today’s frequent flyers.