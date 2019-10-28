Air India UK flight to bear Ek Onkar symbol to mark 550th Gurpurab celebrations

Air India has put the Sikh 'Ek Onkar' symbol on its aircraft tail to mark Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Gurpurab celebrations. This is the first time an Indian airline has made such a gesture.

'Ek Onkar' symbol is a central tenet of Sikh religious philosophy.

The national carrier has put the religious symbol on its Boeing 787 aircraft which will fly on 31st October from Amritsar at 3 am to Stansted, United Kingdom (UK).

Air India will fly its aircraft thrice a week on the Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted route to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The flight will operate on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

The international flight from Amritsar to Stansted in London will facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab on the occasion. The aircraft has the flight capacity of 256-seats and will serve Punjabi cuisine to the passengers onboard.

Air India will also start a direct flight between Amritsar and Patna from October 27 as the Gurudwara Patna Sahib which is in Bihar's capital (Patna) is a sacred place for the Sikh community. The Gurudwara is the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs.

