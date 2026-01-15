‘It’s clear the president has the wish…’: Denmark says they haven’t managed to change Trump’s position on Greenland

After a meeting between US and Denmark-Greenland leaders, two things became evident – 1. That the US position on Greenland remains intact 2. That they believe something could be worked out. On the other hand, Denmark, and Greenland as well, aren’t very keen on the American proposition.

US President Donald Trump reiterated that the US needs Greenland, and that Denmark will not be able to save the island if Russia or China wants to occupy it. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, "Greenland is very important for national security, including of Denmark. And the problem is there's not a thing that Denmark can do about it if Russia or China wants to occupy Greenland, but there's everything we can do. You found that out last week with Venezuela.”

He said "something will work out" with respect to the future governance of the Danish territory.

Trump’s remarks are pertinent because they come after a high-stakes meeting between foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said that the US and Denmark would form a working group to discuss the broad array of concerns regarding Greenland.

They also said that Washington could not be budged on its position. "We didn't manage to change the American position…It's clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland,” Rasmussen told reporters outside the Danish embassy in Washington after the meeting.

Meanwhile, in the hours leading up to a two-hour meeting, Denmark and Greenland announced joint efforts to bolster their military presence in and around Greenland. This move, carried out in close cooperation with NATO allies, was described as part of a long-term commitment to strengthen Arctic defence.

Prior to the meeting, former US President Trump publicly advocated on social media for NATO to gain control of Greenland, stating, "Anything less than that is unacceptable," and that acquiring the island is a national security priority. In response, both Greenland and Denmark reiterated that the island is not for sale and described threats of force as reckless, calling for security issues to be resolved diplomatically among allies.