Air India to sport new look as part of rebranding; to announce new compensation packages for pilots, cabin crew

Tata-backed airline Air India will soon have a whole range of new services such as new colour scheme, cabin interiors, crew uniforms, and insignia as part of a rebranding process, reveals CEO Campbell Wilson.

While the airline mascot The Maharajah will continue to be a part of the plans, but there is a possibility that a female mascot may also be added.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Air India is expected to announce new compensation packages for its cabin crew and pilots on Monday.

Additionally, a new rostering system which, as per Wilson would increase "transparency, fairness, equity, roster stability, protection of golden offs (five-day offs on birthday and wedding anniversary) and reduce fatigue," will also be introduced soon, the report said.

The airline has already announced plans to recruit 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots in 2023.

Earlier this month, Air India had announced that, as part of the initiative under its five-year transformation plan, it had hired more than 3,800 staff across crew and other roles and had implemented more than 29 new employee policies in the previous six months.

Loss-making Air India, which is being piloted by the Tata Group since January last year, is investing $200 million in information technology systems and is also committed to investing $400 million to completely refurbish existing aircraft. It has also placed orders for 470 planes.

The airline said that its first step, which focused on "addressing legacy issues of the airline at scale and laying the foundation for future growth” has concluded. The second phase, 'Take Off' which will focus on developing the platforms, processes and systems needed to build toward excellence, has commenced.

Wilson said the first six months of the transformation journey made great strides in tackling many issues built up over the years, and the airline has come a long way in establishing foundations for growth.

