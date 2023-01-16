AirAsia India offers flight tickets from Rs 1,399 in ‘Flash Sale’

AirAsia India has announced flight tickets starting from Rs 1,399 for routes like Delhi-Jaipur, under a limited-period offer. The promotional scheme, called ‘Flash Sale’, is offering flight tickets on domestic routes. Bookings for AirAsia India Rs 1,399 offer are open till January 19, 2023 for travel between February 4, 2023 to September 30, 2023.



The airline extended the promotion to reservations made through its mobile app, www.airasia.co.in, website, and other booking channels. NeuPass members who book through Tata Neu and on the airline's website and app can book fares starting at Rs 1,295 and also earn up to 8 per cent NeuCoins on the base fare and add-ons as part of ongoing loyalty benefits, the company said in a statement.



“The Flash sale encourages people to discover the beauty of India's most captivating destinations with AirAsia India. With over 50 direct and 100 connecting flights to 19 destinations, the airline caters to both business and leisure travelers alike at affordable prices, making it convenient to plan your next adventure,” the press note read.



The airline recently announced an expansion of its network to Surat, Gujarat, with operations beginning on March 3, 2023. With the addition of Surat to its network, it will be able to offer direct flights to key destinations such as Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata, as well as convenient one-stop itineraries to other destinations such as Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Guwahati, Goa, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Lucknow, Chennai, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, and Srinagar.



Tata Group has renamed AirAsia India AIX Connect in preparation for its merger with Air India Express. The salt-to-satellite conglomerate recently acquired the remaining 16.3 percent stake in the former AirAsia India from Malaysian AirAsia Aviation Group.



AirAsia India has over 50 direct flights and 100 connecting flights to 18 destinations, catering to both business and leisure travellers with Gourmair hot meals, leather seats, and its new AirFlix in-flight experience hub.