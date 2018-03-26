AirAsia offers tickets to Melbourne, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur for as low as Rs 1,999, domestic tickets for Rs 850

In a promo offer, Air Asia is fulfilling a lot of travel dreams. The airline is offering international tickets to destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket and Melbourne for as low as Rs 1,999. Not only international flyers, AirAsia is also offering domestic tickets for as low as Rs 850. Passengers must purchase tickets from the website or mobile app to avail these offers.

"The promotional one way all-in fares start from Rs 850 and the discount applies to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile application," AirAsia said in a statement.

The booking period starts today, March 26 and would last till April 1. The promotional fare would be applicable for travel between October 1 and May 28, the airline mentioned in a statement.

However, although the domestic fares show up for as less as Rs 849, most of the cheap international flights on the list are shown as sold out.

AirAsia has services to domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, Ranchi, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Indore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Guwahati, Chennai and Kolkata, it said.

The promotional offers can be availed for these destinations, the statement added.

AirAsia had recently added new routes to its domestic network, including Nagpur and Indore. The airline had rolled out another promotional offer when it announced the new routes.

Not only that the airline also is planning to start overseas operations by January 2019. "Our strategy is that once we get to 20 planes (operating in domestic operations) we will start flying international. Mostly, it will be to South East Asian countries," Amar Abrol, Managing Director and CEO of AirAsia India told PTI.

Abrol said that the company would serve those markets which were already connected by the airliner's group entities - AirAsia Malaysia, AirAsia Indonesia, AirAsia Thailand. "We will be flying mostly to Malaysia, Indonesia and neighbouring SAARC countries as well. Bangladesh, Nepal and so on and so forth," he said.