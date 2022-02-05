Airbus may produce engines for its hydrogen fuelled planes: CEO

Airbus may make its own engines for its hydrogen fuelled planes, Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury told a German newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.
The planemaker has said it plans to develop the world's first zero-emission hydrogen fuelled commercial aircraft by 2035.
Faury told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that he could imagine equipping those aircraft with electric motors produced in-house.
"That's something we could basically do ourselves," Faury was quoted as saying, speaking of a possible "change of strategy".
