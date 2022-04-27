Airbus, Tata STRIVE to provide training for aviation and aerospace jobs

Airbus has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata STRIVE, a skill development initiative of Tata Trusts, and the Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC) to train young Indians for aviation and aerospace jobs.

AASSC is the apex skill development body in aerospace and aviation sector under the aegis of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The MoU was signed by Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia, Anita Rajan, CEO – Tata STRIVE and Wg Cdr Rachit Bhatnagar CEO, AASSC in the presence of Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International, Sandeep Patnaik, Director, AASSC and Chetan S, Head Operations, AASSC.

Under the partnership, Airbus, Tata STRIVE and AASSC with support of NSDC & Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will work together to build a pipeline of talent in the aerospace sector, focusing on providing opportunities to the youth, an official statement mentioned.

Rémi Maillard, President and MD of Airbus India & South Asia, said, “India is looking at exponential growth in every facet of the aerospace and aviation ecosystem. This collaboration is a step forward in achieving this ambition."

“The high growth Indian aviation sector will witness demand for skilled personnel and Tata STRIVE is keen to be well positioned to leverage the opportunity to enable these jobs for the youth we work with. The partnership with Airbus and Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council brings together complementary strengths of the organisations in a model that builds a talent pool for the sector while helping youth fulfil their aspirations and build careers in aviation.” said Anita Rajan, CEO of Tata STRIVE.

