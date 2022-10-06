Akasa Air completes 60 days of commercial operations

India's newest airline Akasa Air has successfully completed the first two months of its commercial journey, the airline stated. Akasa Air has also announced that it will establish Delhi as the sixth destination on its network and inaugurate its first flight on the Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Ahmedabad routes, on October 7, 2022. According to Akasa Air, both routes will be served with daily flights in each direction. The airline has announced eight destinations so far, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Delhi, Agartala and Guwahati being covered with 11 non-stop routes.

Praveen Iyer, co-founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said “We are elated by the response we have received as we welcomed on board more than 100,000 passengers within just 60 days of operations. Further strengthening our domestic connectivity and catering to more flyers during the festive season, we are delighted to be able to add Delhi to our network and connect the capital city to the rapidly growing and vibrant cities of Bengaluru and Ahmedabad." He added that by expanding the network with an aircraft arriving every 15 days, the team aims to develop a strong pan-India presence and expect to operate 300 weekly flights by October end.

On marking first 60 days of operations, Vinay Dube, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, said, “Our first two months have been very exciting and satisfying as we moved from planning to commercial operations. We have been hyper focussed on establishing and delivering an empathetic, dependable, and reliable flying experience unlike anything witnessed in the Indian skies thus far”.

Belson Coutinho, co-founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer said that Akasa Air set out with a promise to be a dependable airline focussing on warm, efficient, and reliable service. "We will continue to provide our passengers with category-first and personalised product features which will help Akasa create a satisfied and loyal base of customers in the months to come."

