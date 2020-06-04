Aviation ministry aims to resume international flights by July

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has expressed his views on India's plans to resume international commercial passenger flight operations.

India Today TV reported that the aviation ministry is planning to resume normal international flight operations by July.

Resumption of flights will depend on several factors. Domestic flights, which were not operating for almost two months, will see an increase in the number of flights being operated to recuperate costs. Resuming international flights will also depend on states gradually easing lockdown curbs in their respective jurisdictions. Top sources within the Ministry of Civil Aviation have told India Today TV that backchannel talks are on with states like Maharashtra to raise the number of flights from current 25 departures and 25 arrivals.

Currently airlines are only operating on one third their summer capacity. Several states have imposed restrictions and are curtailing operations as a safety measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Aviation minister Hardeep Puri has indicated that domestic operations will have to touch the 50-60 per cent mark for international flights to become viable. Another factor not in favour of the early resumption of international flights is the fact that most coronavirus

cases have been detected in metros from which most of India's international flights operate.

The aviation minister had recently tweeted, "We are continuously monitoring the situation and will consider restarting international flights as soon as situation normalises a bit and poses no danger to our citizens. We will also have to consider that countries, where we

intend to fly, are open to incoming foreign citizens."

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs 'Unlock 1.0' guidelines, international flight operations will remain suspended till June 30. The guidelines say that the resumption of international flights will be discussed under Phase 3 of 'Unlock 1.0'.

