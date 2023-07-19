Biggest lounge facility in India launched at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited-led consortium that manages and operates Delhi Airport, has launched "Encalm Prive," a world-class business-class lounge, which is the biggest lounge facility in India at the Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 on Wednesday.

This launch aims to optimise lounge space and provide a luxurious and relaxing environment for business and first-class travellers.

This initiative of DIAL is part of a unified lounge strategy to optimise space and provide a premium experience to passengers. The lounge currently spans out at 22,000 sq. ft. approximately, and once fully operational, it will flaunt a massive area of 30,000 sq. ft., which makes it the biggest lounge facility in India.

With DIAL’s this addition, two separate lounge facilities will be available for passengers; Encalm Privé will be exclusively available for business class, and first-class travellers of partner airlines and Credit Card users will continue to enjoy lounge facilities at the food court level of Terminal 3.

The newly launched lounge will offer the finest facilities, including lounge bays, a bar, a multi-cuisine buffet, live food counters, a kid's play area, a library, a business centre and much more. DIAL is also planning to expand the facilities even further to give an even more luxurious experience to travellers.

“DIAL is committed to enhancing passenger experience at Delhi Airport. With this new lounge, Delhi Airport has significantly enhanced its lounge capacity and the quality of services and facilities. This world-class lounge facility aims to provide a premium travel experience, ensuring that every guest enjoys a seamless journey in the tranquil and exclusive setting of the lounge. Whether seeking tranquillity before a long flight or a place to rejuvenate during a layover, Encalm Privé is the perfect haven for relaxation and unwinding,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL on the launch of Encalm Prive.

“The Prive isn't your mainstream airport lounge”, said Vikas Sharma, CEO of Encalm Hospitality while talking about the Prive positioning. “We've always strived towards providing delightful experiences that become memories for our customers and Privé is another step towards that direction. It is our flagship lounge and travellers who bank upon our quality and amenities are in for a treat, as we look forward to set the bars for premium hospitality and luxury airport experiences, a notch higher. The Privé is the beginning — and a grand one that'll change the way India perceives lounges.”, he further added.

This facility located at international departure at T3 is available to business and first class international passengers.

