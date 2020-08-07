Air India Express flight crash Updates: Aviation Ministry meeting underway; 14 dead, 15 gravely injured

An Air India Express flight IX 1344 from Dubai to Kerala's Kozhikode skidded off the runway while landing at the Karipur Airport on Friday night. The jet was carrying 190 passengers, including 10 infants, two pilots and four crew members at the time of the incident, ANI reported. The impact from the crash split the aircraft into two pieces with debris strewn all over the runway. Resuce operations are underway.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has order a detailed investigation into the crash, ANI reported.

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed distress on the incident. "Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," he tweeted.

In a tweet, former Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons KJ informed that the pilot of the plane has died and lots of passengers have been injured. All passengers have been evacuated, he added.

11.08 PM: A high-level meeting of Civil Aviation Ministry is underway at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan. DGCA Director-General and officials of the ministry, Airport Authority of India and Air India Express officilas are present.

10.51 PM: "Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families," tweets President Ram Nath Kovind.