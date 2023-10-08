Israel terror attack: Air India suspends flights to, from Tel Aviv till October 14

Tata Group-owned Air India on Sunday announced that it has suspended flights to and from Israel's capital city Tel Aviv to ensure the safety of passengers and its crew members. Air India further said that it will help customers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this time.

The announcement comes at a time when the gunfight between the Israeli military and the Palestinian militant outfit Hamas is ongoing in many parts of southern Israel. The gunfight between the Israeli military and Hamas ensued 24 hours after the militants launched a surprise attack on Israel.

According to latest media reports, around 300 people have been killed by Hamas. Operation Iron Swords, the retaliatory operation started by the Israeli military has claimed 313 lives in Gaza, bringing the total death toll due to the conflict to 613.

"Air India flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel will remain suspended till 14th October, for the safety of our passengers and crew. Air India will extend all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this period," an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Saturday, the airline had cancelled its flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv and its return flight from Tel Aviv to Delhi to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members.

Meanwhile, Israel PM Bejamin Netanyahu declared "war" and asserted that the country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy. "We are at war, not an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours," Netanyahu said in a televised address to his countrymen.

He added that the security establishment has been ordered to clear out communities infiltrated by terrorists. Netanyahu said that he has also ordered extensive mobilisation of reserves and "that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known". He added, "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price".

Soon after Netanyahu's comments, the Israeli military said it has launched Operation Iron Swords in retaliation to Hamas' surprise attack by land, air and sea, which comprised a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza strip. Hamas also inflitrated the country's heavily fortified border in the southern area. Cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera, and Ashkelon have been adversely impacted.

