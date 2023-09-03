Crisis-hit Go First blocked from using 'G8' designator code

Go First, the rebranded budget carrier of GoAir, cannot use the ‘G8’ designator code for now as it has been recalled by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The IATA recalled the code for a period of 12 months after Go First suspended operations in May 2023, PTI quoted an official as saying. The ‘G8’ code is a two-letter code that is assigned to airlines by the IATA. It is used to identify airlines in flight schedules and other travel documents.

The IATA has a set of criteria that airlines must meet in order to be assigned a designator code. These criteria include having a valid air operator certificate and meeting certain financial and safety standards.

"One of the requirements for a company to be eligible for an IATA two-letter designator is that the airline needs to be operating. As Go First ceased to operate commercial flights since early May 2023, it is currently not eligible for the IATA two-letter designator," Albert Tjoeng, Head of Corporate Communications at IATA, said in a statement.

He further added that the two-letter designator and numeric codes will be restricted for 12 months, during which Go First can request that the designator be reinstated if the standards are completed.

Budget carrier Go First ceased operations on May 3 due to financial difficulties and engine problems, and is currently facing insolvency proceedings.

The two-letter designator ‘9W’ remains blocked for Jet Airways, which was grounded in April 2019.

The IATA has a policy of not reissuing designator codes to airlines that have been grounded for more than a year. This is to prevent confusion among passengers and travel agents.

Meanwhile, a CNBC TV18 report said on Monday that the crisis-hit Go First airline has credited full June salary to all employees ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and Raksha Bandhan.

The salary payment is likely to have come by way of urgent fund infusion by lenders.

Go First had recently secured urgent funding of Rs 100 crore from lenders to meet immediate expenses.

The airline will use Rs 100-crore funding to pay parking and airport costs, employee salaries, insurance premium, aircraft maintenance and repair, statutory dues.

With inputs from PTI

