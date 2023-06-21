scorecardresearch
Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Delhi due to engine failure

DGCA is yet to issue a clarification on the exact reason that led to the air turnback of the fight

Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight (6E 2134) made an emergency landing after take off from Delhi and returned to Delhi after an engine failure was reported, reported India Today on Wednesday.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2134 from Delhi to Dehradun returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi and will be back in operations after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," said the airline.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is yet to issue a clarification on the exact reason that led to the air turnback of the fight.

Meanwhile, DGCA said on June 20 and Alliance Air AT72-600 Aircraft VT-AIY operating flight (Mysore-Hyderabad) was involved in the air turnback as the fuel panel was observed to be open by the Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AME) during departure from Mysore.

"The AME informed the ATC who in turn informed the aircraft about the fuel panel. Fuel was not uplifted at Mysore. DGCA is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation," said the aviation regulator.

Published on: Jun 21, 2023, 4:21 PM IST
