Delhi airport roof collapse: IndiGo, SpiceJet Terminal 1 flights moved to terminals 2, 3

Delhi airport roof collapse: After a portion of the Delhi IGI airport roof collapsed, leading to the death of an individual and the injury of around five more, the airport decided to suspend all outbound traffic from Terminal 1. It subsequently moved all IndiGo and SpiceJet flights to the other two terminals – 2 and 3 – which are operating as usual.

Related Articles

“Indigo- All arrival and departure (planned for Terminal 1) are being distributed amongst Terminal 2 & Terminal 3. The real time coordination is being continued with airline officials and all concerned stakeholder on real time basis,” the Delhi airport said on social media.

“SpiceJet- All arrival and departure (planned for Terminal 1) are allocated for Terminal 3,” it said.

It further clarified that all the planned arrivals for Terminal 1 continued till 10:30 am. The arrival and departure flights from the terminal are being planned and allocated accordingly, it said.

“All departing and arriving flights from T3 and T2 are fully operational. Flights at T1 Arrival are also operating. However, the departing flights from T1 are cancelled till 2pm today,” it said.

Terminal 1 Update pic.twitter.com/ffykQAkkmY — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) June 28, 2024

A Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) spokesperson had earlier said that a portion of the roof collapsed in the early hours of Friday due to the heavy rains, and that emergency personnel were deployed at the scene. It said that all departures from Terminal 1 have been temporarily suspended and all check-in counters have been closed too as a safety measure.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has ordered a thorough inspection of the structure at the airport. Naidu, who visited the airport, said the situation is under control. He also announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh to the injured people.

T1 has only domestic flight operations by IndiGo and SpiceJet.