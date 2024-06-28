Delhi airport suspends departure operations after roof collapses due to heavy rainfall, 1 killed, 8 injured

All departure operations from the Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport were temporarily suspended on June 28 after a portion of roof collapsed on vehicles killing a person and left eight others injured due to heavy rainfall since morning.

All departures from Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended, and check-in counters were closed as a “safety measure”, a spokesperson for the airport said.

A few vehicles were crushed in the incident, which took place around 5.30 am.

In an official statement, Delhi airport said that a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed “due to heavy rain since early this morning”.

Terminal 1 Incident

Officials said the roof sheet and the support beams collapsed in the pick-up and drop zone area of the terminal; damaging cars parked there. The incident was immediately reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

All departing and arriving flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are fully operational. Flights at Terminal 1 arrivals are also operating. However, the departing flights from Terminal 1 are cancelled till 2 pm today, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.

#WATCH | "A roof collapsed at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport. 3 fire tenders were rushed to the spot", says an official from Delhi Fire Services



(Video source - Delhi Fire Services)

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he was “personally monitoring” the roof collapse incident at the airport and that the injured have been hospitalised. The minister will visit the terminal later in the day to assess damage.

“First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing,” the minister posted on X (formally Twitter).

Kinjarapu also announced compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the deceased and Rs 3 lakh for the injured in response to the Delhi airport incident.

There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected. As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused, the official statement from the Delhi airport said.

Delhi Airport is extending all support to the families of the individuals. We have announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased, and Rs 3 lakh each to those injured, DIAL said in a statement.

Since 12 am (midnight) till now, 16 departures and 12 arrival flights were canceled due to bad weather in the national capital.