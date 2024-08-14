Delhi Airport’s new state-of-the-art Terminal 1 to be operational from August 17

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday announced that the new Terminal 1 will be opened for public and operational from August 17, 2024. The new terminal was developed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10, 2024.

In a statement, DIAL said it has worked with IndiGo and SpiceJet to make necessary preparations for shifting of flight operations from T2 and T3 to T1. As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said: “Delhi Airport is glad to announce the operationalization of new Terminal 1 from August 17, 2024. The state-of-the-art Terminal 1 will significantly boost our capacity, easing pressure on Terminals 2 and 3. Passengers can expect a smoother travel experience with improved amenities and advanced technology.”

Terminal 1 (T1) has been out of service since June 28, with only IndiGo and Spicejet operating from T1. The two airlines have been reassigned slots at Terminals 2 and 3 starting from June 29. Passengers have been receiving regular updates from both airlines regarding any changes in flight schedules and the new terminals for departure or arrival. T1 was managing a daily average of 200 flight operations.

Flight Departure and Arrival Instructions

SpiceJet Passengers: Please enter through Entry Gate A on the ground floor.

IndiGo Passengers: Enter the new terminal through Entry Gates 5 and 6 on the first floor.

All passenger arrivals: Will be directed to dedicated Arrivals on the ground floor.

Dedicated signage has been installed by DIAL at strategic locations, including road markings, to guide IndiGo and SpiceJet passengers to their designated departure areas. RAXA guards will be stationed to assist and direct passengers accordingly.

For arrivals, passengers would have to take the same arrival route to come out of the terminal.

Facilities at T1

In 2019, DIAL initiated an expansion project at Delhi Airport to prepare for the future. This expansion was based on the Master Plan 2016 to accommodate the significant increase in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) and passenger numbers that exceeded initial projections.

In its dedication to offering a world-class experience, DIAL introduced the innovative Queue-Buster: Mobile Check-in Service at the new terminal. This service aims to help passengers avoid long queues at the check-in counters.

Furthermore, to ensure a seamless journey for passengers, DIAL implemented various features such as the Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), Individual Carrier System (ICS), Common Usage Self Service (CUSS), Aerobridges, and check-in counters equipped with Self Baggage Drop (SBD) kiosks. Additionally, passengers can benefit from expanded baggage reclaim carousels, multiple entry gates, and enhanced Shop and Dine facilities, adding to the overall seamless travel experience provided by DIAL.

Inside the terminal, passengers can experience the Shop and Dine facility, Prayer Room, Yoga area, Quiet zone, Group seating, Laptop charging stations, mobile charging stations, self-medication room, Baby Care rooms, smart washrooms etc.