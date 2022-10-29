Delhi-Bengaluru Indigo flight's engine catches fire at Delhi airport

An IndiGo plane was forced to land at the Delhi airport on Friday night after one of its engines caught fire just as it was about to depart for Bengaluru.

According to the Delhi Police, all passengers and crew onboard IndiGo flight 6E-2131 are safe. The Airbus A-320 aircraft carried 184 passengers.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., and the passengers were not evacuated immediately. The passengers disembarked after 11 p.m. and were accommodated on another flight around midnight.

Priyanka Kumar, one of the passengers, posted a video of the incident on Twitter, showing one of the engines on fire and spewing sparks.

In a statement, the airline said, “ An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced an engine stall during take off roll. The take off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

According to PTI, which quoted sources, the pilot of a SpiceJet plane that was behind the IndiGo plane in the line up while taxiing, alerted the Air Traffic Controller about the engine fire.

IndiGo said, “An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced a technical issue while on take off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the take off and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, which took off at 0016 hrs on Oct 29, 2022. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

Also Read: Delhi-bound Akasa Air plane hit by bird, suffers radome damage