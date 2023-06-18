'Delhi to Chennai in Rs 63,000': P Chidambaram slams govt over high airfare for business class; travel economy, say netizens

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday took aim at the Centre for exorbitant airfares for business class by Vistara and Air India. Chidambaram said Delhi-Chennai business class flight on the two airlines was now 'very reasonable' at a cost of Rs 63,000 and Rs 57,000 respectively. He added that prices increase in India when demand increases, unlike other free market economies. Chidambaram also said that airlines were expanding routes, slashing flights on older routes, and raising prices.

"Delhi-Chennai Business Class air tickets on Vistara and Air India have been set at a 'reasonable' price of Rs 6300 and Rs 5700 respectively. Oops, sorry, they are set at a 'very reasonable' Rs 63,000 and Rs 57,000 respectively. In free markets, when demand increases, supply will increase," he said in a tweet.

"In India's free market, when demand increases, prices will increase. Airlines will expand their routes, curtail flights on old routes and jack up prices. India will be the Vishwaguru to the world on monopolistic capitalism."

After Chidambaram’s first-world problems became public knowledge, Twitter users asked him to consider flying economy. A user wrote: “Rs 63,000/Rs 57,000!!!! Stick to economy class. After all, it is

63000/57000!!!!🙃 stick to economy class. After all it is — Mohan Ranganathan (@Mohan_Rngnathan) June 18, 2023 Give your acceptance for economy class flying tickets...will hear your free gyan — Barun Chakrabarty 🇮🇳 (@KBChakrabarty) June 18, 2023

Another user said that he was waiting for Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s response to Chidambaram. The user wrote: “I am waiting for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s reply, which is most likely to why do you travel by business class? Why not economy class? I am sure Mr P Chidambaram as a shrewd politician and professional would have checked economy fare also from Chennai-Delhi, which is around Rs 30,000 these days”.

I am waiting for @JM_Scindia reply , which is most likely to why do you travel by business class? why not economy class?. I am sure mr @PChidambaram_IN as strewed politician and professional would have checked economy fare also from Chennai to Delhi ,which is around 30000 these… — Pravesh Jain (@PRAVESHPARAS) June 18, 2023 Why do you need business class ? Try to live normal life , you are not celebrity — Dnyaneshwar S (@sdnyaneshwarb) June 18, 2023 May be airlines know only ace lawyers who charge minimum 10-20 lacs per appearance at SC and Delhi HC travel business class and since they client always bears it, Mr. PC wont mind it! Looks like it is a personal trip and hence the anguish! — Natarajan நடરાજन (@NTanjore) June 18, 2023

Earlier this month, Scindia convened a meeting with the Airlines Advisory Group to discuss the issue of price surges on specific routes. Airlines were instructed to self-monitor airfares on select routes, especially those serviced by GoFirst previously. GoFirst recently filed for insolvency proceedings, leading to massive flight cancellations.

Sources told India Today that airfares are also dictated by operational constraints at airports. They also said that sectors with high demand like Srinagar, Leh, and Port Blair face constraints such as terrain, weather, and operating hours allowed by the Defence Ministry.

