DGCA issues advisory for airlines, warns over 'guests' being allowed in cockpit

In an advisory, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has on Friday warned airlines over the practice of allowing any "guests" in the cockpit. The DGCA said that it is a "serious violation" of safety regulations and that airlines will face action if they are found to be doing it.

The notice stated that any unauthorised access will be dealt with seriously and may result in stringent enforcement action.

The advisory clearly stated who is entitled to enter an aircraft cockpit and assume the jump seat.

The DGCA's warning comes after recent incidents where passengers were allowed in the cockpit of Air India flights. In one incident, a passenger was allowed in the cockpit during a flight from Delhi to Dubai. In another incident, from a Chandigarh-Leh flight on June 3, the pilot-in-command was suspended for a year, and his co-pilot’s license was suspended for a month for “not being assertive in preventing and non-reporting of the violation.”

"As per the Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) 17 of 2019, it includes only the crew members, an officer of the Civil Aviation Department, an officer of the India Meteorological Department, an officer of the Ministry of Civil Aviation of the rank of Joint Secretary and above, an employee of the aircraft operator, officials of the airline, any flight crew member of the aircraft operator or a duly authorized representative of the manufacturer of the aircraft," stated the advisory.

DGCA has also mandated that all authorised persons, including pilots, cabin crew, and engineers, must undergo pre-flight and post-flight breathalyzer tests. This is to ensure that they are not under the influence of alcohol or drugs while operating an aircraft.

The DGCA's advisory also stated that airlines must sensitize their flight crew to strictly comply with the rules. This includes ensuring that all authorized persons are aware of the requirement to undergo breathalyzer tests and that they are willing to comply with the rules.

The DGCA has said that it will take action against airlines that are found to be violating the safety regulations. This could include fines, suspension of operations, or even cancellation of the airline's license.

The DGCA's warning is a reminder of the importance of safety in aviation. It is also a reminder that passengers should not take any chances when it comes to their safety. If you see a passenger trying to enter the cockpit, you should report it to a flight attendant or a crew member.

