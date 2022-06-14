Dholera Airport: Phase I of new greenfield airport gets Cabinet approval

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the Dholera International Airport project in Gujarat earlier today. The new greenfield airport in Dholera is planned to be operational by 2025-26 and is estimated to cost around Rs 1,305 crore to be built.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the cabinet decision on the development of the new Greenfield Airport in a tweet. He wrote, “#Cabinet approves Development of Phase I of New Greenfield Airport at Dholera, Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs. 1305 crore. The Airport is planned for operationalization from the year 2025-26.”

The initiative to develop a new greenfield airport in Dholera was first undertaken in 2016 under the Greenfield Airports Policy. Currently, about 1501 hectares of land have been allocated for the construction of the airport. In his press briefing, the union minister went on to add that Dholera Int'l Airport Company Ltd will construct the airport and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will have its 51 per cent shareholding alongside the Government of Gujarat with 33 per cent shareholding & National Industrial Corridor Development & Implementation Trust with 16 per cent shareholding.

The greenfield airport is scheduled to be completed and operational within 48 months. The airport will be operational for both passenger transit as well as cargo handling, from the Dholera Special Investment Region.

According to the posts shared by the union minister, the airport is expected to experience initial passenger traffic of 3 lakh passengers per annum, besides cargo traffic of an estimated 20,000 tonnes in its opening year alone. These projections are likely to rise even further, with passenger and freight traffic estimates reaching 23 lakh and 2,73,000 tonnes, respectively, in a period of 20 years.

In the future, the airport is projected to function as a major cargo hub for the industrial region, second only to Ahmedabad Airport, and the surrounding regions.

