Finance ministry recognises Akasa Air as 'designated Indian carrier'

The finance ministry has recognised Akasa Air as a ‘designated Indian carrier’, bolstering the airline's international flight ambition.

‘In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (5) of section 5 of the Central Sales Tax Act, 1956, the Central Government hereby specifies SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa Air) having its registered office at 12th Floor, Urmi Estate, 95 Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400013 as ‘designated Indian carrier’ for the purpose of the said sub-section,” the ministry said in a notification.

Akasa Air will operate its first international flight between Mumbai and Doha from March 28. This makes the budget carrier the first Indian airline to take to global skies within 19 months of commencing its operations.

The carrier operated its first flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route on August 7, 2022.

As per the government regulations, an airline must have 20 planes in its fleet to start international operations. Akasa Air currently has 23 B737 Max aircraft in its fleet and they service 20 cities in India.