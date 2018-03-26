Flyers reach wrong terminal after IndiGo, SpiceJet shift operations to Delhi's T2 airport

After IndiGo and SpiceJet partially moved their operations to the new Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, hundreds of travellers reached the wrong terminal to board their flights. Although both the airlines had placed advertisements, hoardings, announcements on radio and other social media platforms to intimate passengers about the impending transition, there was a little bit of confusion on the first day.

Some passengers had booked their tickets much in advance and the tickets mentioned T1, while some were not aware of this change at all. Some, as reports mention, had not properly checked their tickets.

Instead of letting things get out of hand, the airlines were prepared for such incidents. There were airline officers at T1 who were assisting passengers during the confusion. A report in Times of India mentions that at least 400 people were ferried from T1 to T2 between 12 pm and 7am by shuttle buses.

However, there were no delays reported by the airlines. Both the airlines said that the operations on day 1 went smooth. IndiGo said that 18 of their flights departed from there in 12 hours. IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh said, "On day one, all our departures left either on time or before time without any No Shows. This has been possible because of the tremendous efforts that have been put in by my hundreds of team members in a very short period of time."

"The operations and departure of its flights went smoothly without any delays and glitches and there was excellent and coordination and team work by SpiceJet ground staff. Eight flights have departed from T2 till now," a SpiceJet spokesperson said, as mentioned in Business Standard.

IndiGo will be moving 100 flights to T2, while SpiceJet will move 22. Free shuttle services between T1 and T2 will also be made available at an interval of 10 minutes. T2 has been equipped with 74 check-in counters, 18 self-check-in kiosks, 12 x-ray machines and six baggage claim belts. The terminal that stretches for 36,000 sq mt has 16 boarding gates, including aero-bridges.

The shifting is a temporary move that will assist in taking a lot of pressure off T1, where expansion works are scheduled.