FSSAI issues show cause notice to IndiGo days after passenger found 'worm' in food

India's food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has issued a show cause notice to the country's largest airline IndiGo for serving unsafe food to a passenger, days after a worm was discovered in a sandwich onboard a flight.

The incident reportedly occurred on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 29. IndiGo confirmed receipt of the show cause notice and stated that a response will be provided as per protocol, news agency PTI reported.

On January 2, the FSSAI asked the airline to show cause why its licence should not be suspended or cancelled due to the incident, and that action be taken in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act for supplying dangerous food.

IndiGo has been given seven days to respond.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline is in receipt of a "show cause notice from FSSAI with regard to a food item served on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We will be responding to the notice, as per protocol".

The issue came to light when a woman passenger Kushboo Gupta found a worm in her sandwich served onboard the flight. After she shared a video on social media, IndiGo had apologised and said it is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

The passenger had shared the short video on social media platform Instagram.

"I will lodge an official complaint via email soon. But as a Public Health professional I want to know despite of knowing the quality of the sandwich was not good and informing the Flight attendant prior she still continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers. There were kids, elderly and other passengers .... What if anyone catches infection," she wrote.

She further added that she does not need any compensation or refund, adding "Just one assurance that passenger health and safety should be your top priority."

(With PTI inputs)

