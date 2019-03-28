Go Air offers discounts; domestic flight tickets start at Rs 1,415

Go Air recently announced a limited-period, low fare offer in which passengers would be able to travel domestically for flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,415. The flyers can travel between April 1, 2019, and April 30, 2019, under this offer. However, the tickets can be booked until April 1, 2019. This comes after various airlines announced discount offers on flight tickets. Meanwhile, the aviation sector has seen a high passenger registration in the last few months.

Under this travel deal, the lowest domestic air travel is priced (inclusive of all taxes) at Rs 1,415 which will operate from Bengaluru to Kannur whereas the highest price (including taxes) for a domestic destination is Rs 3,057, which will be operating from Hyderabad to Kannur.

The prices vary destination-wise. If you are travelling from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad, the ticket will cost you Rs 1,666. However, if you are planning to travel to Kochi from Ahmedabad, it would cost you Rs 2,300, according to the Go Air website.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways, is also offering discounts on domestic flights, with the lowest air travel ticket (inclusive of all taxes) priced at Rs 1,165, according to the airline's website. The airline is also offering a 10% discount on flight bookings for more than 4 passengers travelling together.

